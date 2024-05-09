Letter: Trump lawyer’s shocking justification for a coup

I’m trying to wrap my head around why a U.S. president would need to stage a military coup, as Donald Trump’s lawyer told the U.S. Supreme Court in April. What is the basis or reasoning for such a decision? For heaven’s sake, we would be stepping back into uncharted territory.

Only since Trump has a president conceived of such an idea. A coup in America is unheard of. It only happens in smaller countries. No military in the U.S. should ever be ordered to stage a coup. Never.

A coup is an unlawful seizure of power by a government or leader. We cannot let that happen in America.

Trump says our — maybe his — country is going to hell. That’s his opinion. Our country is doing just fine.

John Keala

Waianae

