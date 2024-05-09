Letter: U.S. has blood on hands with violence in Gaza

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The biggest geopolitical mistake any U.S. government has ever made was President Harry Truman’s acceptance in 1948 of a Jewish State (Israel) in Palestine. Jews and Muslims (in Palestine) have always been enemies. Today’s war was started by us.

The Israelis kept occupying Palestinian lands and mistreating their peaceful neighbors. As a result, a very well-organized and well-armed organization was created to fight back: Hamas. Hamas attacked Israel and Israel reciprocated — way out of line.

Now the young American intelligencia, carefully selected students of the highest-ranking universities, are standing up to it. Their top-line administrators don’t know what to do and call in the police. Wrong decision. A media circus developed, showing undue police aggressiveness being forced on innocent, unarmed, young demonstrators. Their pitifully pained faces defy acceptance.

Hopefully those administrators will get punished and those demonstrators’ arrest records eliminated.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter