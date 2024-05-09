Off the news: ‘Icons’ honored for AANHPI Heritage Month

For Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono partnered with the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center (APAC) to highlight AANHPI “icons” in an exhibit at the U.S. Senate Office Building.

This week, Hawaii’s Taimane Gardner, Carissa Moore and Eddie Aikau are among 10 featured from APAC’s book, “We are Here: 30 Inspiring Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.” Monday through May 17, Soichi Sakamoto will be among the featured portraits; the McKinley High grad pioneered swim training in the irrigation ditches of pre-statehood Maui and helped coach Hawaii swimmers to national and Olympic wins.