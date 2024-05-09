On the Move: Vance Tsuda and Matthew Kaulikepono Derouin

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has promoted Vance Tsuda to project director. Tsuda has worked at HART for nine years and has been in the position of deputy project director for the past year. During his time at HART, he has been involved in various aspects of the rail project including direct involvement and oversight of the design, construction, installation, testing and commissioning phases of the project. He joined HART in 2015 as an electrical engineer.

Ulupono Initiative has hired Matthew Kaulikepono Derouin as an analyst on the Investments and Analytics team. Before joining Ulupono Initiative, he served as a field auditor at Hawaii Benefit Administrators. During this term he worked closely with the Carpenters Union for four years, helping members receive their entitled fringe benefits from their employers. Derouin was recently honored with the 2024 Business Night Outstanding Graduate Student in Finance Award from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business.

