Chaminade men claim PGA WORKS title

The Chaminade men’s golf team shot a final-round 308 to claim the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Silverswords, who started the round in third, finished at 67-over 931 at TPC Sawgrass. Lincoln (Mo.) finished a stroke behind and Bluefield State was another two shots back in the eight-team Division II category.

Chaminade’s Ethan Alexander placed second at 6-over 222, two strokes behind winner Austin Shoemaker of Lincoln. The Silverswords’ Jack Yeager placed eighth at 229.

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship hosts student- athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions across all three NCAA divisions, NAIA and junior colleges. Chaminade is a Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-serving institution.

HPU baseball drops tournament opener

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team lost to Concordia Irvine 5-0 on Wednesday at the PacWest Championships in Azusa, Calif.

The No. 2 seeded Sharks (30-21) were held to four singles by Jake Covey, who walked three and struck out eight in a complete-game performance.

HPU starter Conor Hourigan was effective against the No. 3 Eagles (24-20) until allowing four runs in the sixth. Makana Quia pitched two scoreless innings and Vicente Molina worked a scoreless ninth.

HPU will face No. 4 Azusa Pacific today at 8 a.m. in the four-team, double-elimination tournament.