Wong overcomes injury in first round to win Girls Golf State Championship
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Wong, middle, was embraced by teammates Mia Teramae, left, and Erika Kuioka.
‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong hit from the18th tee box during Wednesday’s final round of the 2024 HHSAA Girls Golf State Championships at Kaneohe Klipper.
‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong accepted her first place medal from David Ishii after winning the 2024 HHSAA Girls Golf State Championships at the Kaneohe Klipper Course on Wednesday.