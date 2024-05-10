Letter: Can’t believe support of Trump, lack for Biden

It is baffling why Republicans continue to support former President Donald Trump despite the fact that he attempted a violent insurrection and is under 91 felony indictments, facing a civil verdict that found him liable for sexual assault, a dangerous radical extremist, and a divisive and a fanatical agent of chaos who threatens to destroy America.

The Democrats, on the other hand, continue to question President Joe Biden’s mental competency because of his age instead of reminding voters that the president’s momentous legislative accomplishments helped millions of poor and working class Americans improve their financial well-being.

Further, it was the Democratic Party that built the ladders of opportunity to help the working class fulfill the American dream. It’s time Democrats and other democracy-loving Americans fall in line behind Biden to prevent Trump and company from destroying America’s defining values that have inspired the world’s envy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

