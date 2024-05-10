Off the news: Take time to think of mom this Sunday

Fair warning, sons and daughters everywhere: Sunday is Mother’s Day. Yes, this Sunday.

It’s a time to honor the one who gave you life or loving support in life, or to be honored. That can be in myriad ways, big or small, jolly or quiet.

Though Congress declined in 1908 to make Mother’s Day an official holiday, that’s OK. There’s little escaping the ramp-up (and commercialism) to the second Sunday in May, which was designated a national holiday in 1914 via proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson. Happy Mother’s Day to all the hard-working moms out there.