3 isle seniors are named Presidential Scholars

Ahryanna McGuirk of Kalaheo High School, Maile-Lei Ji of Kealakehe High and Michael Kostecki of ‘Iolani School have been named U.S. Department of Education Presidential Scholars — one of the most prestigious accolades for high school students nationwide.

Since it was established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has recognized over 8,200 high- achieving students. This year marks the program’s 60th anniversary.

The program initially focused on academic excellence, but expanded to include arts in 1979, and in 2015 to encompass career and technical education fields.

McGuirk, Ji, and Kostecki are among 161 high school seniors nationwide who were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Thursday in a statement. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars annually selects scholars.

This year marks the first time that students from two state Department of Education schools — Kalaheo and Kealakehe high schools — have received national distinction in the same graduating class. At Kealakehe it’s the second time in two years that a senior has earned the honor, with Kea Kahoilua-Clebsch being recognized in 2022.

Kalaheo teacher Richard Lau and Kealakehe teacher Nicolas Strope, who nominated their respective students, were also honored by the U.S. DOE as Distinguished Teachers for 2024.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will receive recognition for their outstanding achievements this summer through an online recognition program.