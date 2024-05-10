Kokua Line: Why is IRS questioning my identity?

Question: I received an IRS inquiry form via U.S. mail. They want to know whether I am me. Is this for real? It has to do with the 2023 tax-year filing.

Answer: The IRS flags millions of income tax returns each year for potential identity theft, and yours might be one of them; however, scam attempts also occur, so take steps to confirm that the letter you received is genuine.

“When the IRS is questioning whether a return is legitimate, it will send taxpayers a letter asking them to authenticate their identity, and it will not process their return and issue their refund until the taxpayer responds to the letter and completes the authentication process,” according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization within the IRS.

Taxpayers whose returns have been flagged for possible identity theft generally receive one of the following letters: Notice 5071C, 4883C, 5447C or 5747C.

The letters list ways taxpayers can authenticate their identity, which might include an online option, calling the IRS or, in rarer cases, appearing in person. For links to specific instructions for each letter, go to 808ne.ws/taxadv. Or go to taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov and enter the number of the notice you received in the search tool about halfway down the home page.

You can also find information on the IRS website, at 808ne.ws/taxid, including a link to the online portal for ID verification, if your letter offered that option. Use the direct link or go to irs.gov and search Identity and Tax Return Verification.

Q: Did lawmakers pass those bills to stabilize the condo insurance market?

A: No. The companion measures, SB 3234 SD 1, HD 2 and HB 2686, HD 1, SD 2, died in conference committee.

They had sought to stabilize the condo insurance market by expanding coverage through the Hawaii Property Insurance Association and the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund, known as the “markets of last resort,” by raising transient accommodation taxes on transient vacation rentals, a property insurance surcharge on the conveyance tax, reactivating an assessment on insurers and reactivating a special mortgage recording fee. The bills had focused on increasing the availability of insurance, not on lowering insurance premiums.

Q: Do we know which is the speed limit on the Pali — 30 or 35?

A: There isn’t a single speed limit for all of Pali Highway. Your question was prompted by the appearance of conflicting signs in Nuuanu — one said 30 mph and the other said 35 mph.

The lower speed limit is correct for that area and the errant sign was removed Tuesday, according to Russell Pang, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

The speed limit on Pali Highway from Waokanaka Street to Jack Lane was permanently reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph in both directions in late October 2020, according to a DOT news release at the time.

Q: Early this year they were talking about digital state IDs, which I don’t like. Did that go anywhere?

A: No. You seem to be referring to Senate Bill 2314, which would have required the state Director of Transportation to establish and implement a Digital Identification Pilot Program. Public testimony was overwhelmingly opposed to this bill, which didn’t make it out of its first committee; it was deferred Feb. 1.

Mahalo

I want to thank the nice gal at Waimalu Plaza who helped me back out of space when I thought cars were parked too close to me on both sides. Some people won’t do that because they don’t want to be liable if the driver makes a mistake and scrapes the car next to them, but she could tell that I actually had plenty of room. I was running late and getting distressed and feeling stuck. She reassured me that I could do it, and I did! — A reader

