On the Move: Peter Fukunaga and Emily Fukunaga

Servco Pacific has promoted Peter Fukunaga to chief investment officer and treasurer from senior vice president of investments and Emily Fuku­naga to vice president of Servco Parts Center from director of supply chain management transformation. Peter Fukunaga joined the company in 2016 as vice president of Servco Mobility Lab and later served as vice president, real estate and investments. He previously worked at Bishop Estate and Evolution Capital Management. Emily Fukunaga joined the company in 2022 as director of supply chain management transformation, with previous experience in managing international companies including Adidas.

