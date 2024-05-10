Personal income in Hawaii might contract this year
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Total visitor arrivals are down 5% through March, and we know visitor spending is suffering,” says University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham. Above, people enjoyed Waikiki Beach fronting The Royal Hawaiian Resort on Thursday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UHERO expects construction employment will reach record highs as Maui rebuilds and workforce is needed for ongoing projects, especially on Oahu. Above, construction continued Thursday at The Park on Keeaumoku condominium complex in the Ala Moana area.