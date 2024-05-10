’Sword’s Fujioka a softball all-region pick

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka on Thursday was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-West Region second team.

Fujioka, a Pearl City graduate, led the PacWest in batting average (.415), on-base percentage (.481) and slugging percentage (.644).

Defensively, she recorded 96 assists and helped turn nine of Chaminade’s 21 double plays, which helped the Silverswords rank second in Division II with 0.58 double plays per game.

Fujioka was named Chaminade’s first PacWest Softball Player of the Year late last month.

UH’s Peiravani claims Elite 90 award

Hawaii’s Raha Peiravani on Thursday was the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Water Polo Championship.

Peiravani, a sophomore from North Vancouver, British Columbia, carries a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance with a minor in psychology.

She was presented the award during the championship banquet held Thursday in Berkeley, Calif., where the Rainbow Wahine will face Princeton in an NCAA quarterfinal game today at 1 p.m.

The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

HPU baseball eliminated from tournament

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team couldn’t hold an early lead Thursday and was eliminated by Point Loma 6-4 at the PacWest Championships in Azusa, Calif.

Skyler Agnew hit a three-run homer in the third and Kota Suzuki finished with three hits for the No. 2-seeded Sharks, who led 4-1 in the third inning.

The No. 1-seeded Sea Lions (37-10-1) scored two runs in the eighth to take the lead.

The Sharks (30-22) lost to Concordia Irvine 5-0 on Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament.

UH Hilo men’s golf team tied for 10th

The Hawaii Hilo men’s golf team is tied for 10th after shooting an 11-over 295 in Thursday’s first round of the NCAA Division II South Central/West Regional in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Vulcans are 18 strokes behind leader Western New Mexico in the 20-team event being held at New Mexico State University Golf Course.

Hilo’s Dysen Park shot a 1-under 70 and is tied for 12th, five shots behind leader Joey Geary of Western New Mexico.