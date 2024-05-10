‘Iolani closes out Kahuku

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Alexi Sueoka scored three goals, and Kaya Pestana and Kyra Lurito each added two as ‘Iolani beat No. 2 seed Kahuku 9-6 in the quarterfinals of the Kyo-ya Hotels/HHSAA Girls Water Polo Championships at Kamehameha.

Camden Schopler and Capri Matthyssen each added a goal for ‘Iolani, which will face Kamehameha in today’s semifinals at 6 p.m.

Kahuku’s Tuua Cravens and Tacoma Campbell each scored two goals, and Kimora Wong and Maya Maki each had one.

‘Iolani will play ILH rival Kamehameha in one semifinal and Punahou will face Kaiser in the other one. It is the first time since the tournament began in 2014 that three ILH programs are in the semifinals. An ILH school hasn’t lost in the semifinals since Kahuku topped ‘Iolani in 2013.

Kaiser 12, No. 4 Baldwin 3

Kimie Ginoza and Elliana Shiffner each had hat tricks as the Cougars beat the Bears.

Larissa Goloveyko added two goals for Kaiser, which will play Punahou in today’s semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Ashley Bethke, Sekai Apuzen-Ito, Maile Judd and Tara Ho each scored once for the Cougars.

Baldwin’s Jade Brown scored two goals and Avangelina Vila had one.

Kamehameha 17, KS-Hawaii 1

Kaileilani Harvey scored four goals, and Leinaala Wong, Ava Carlson and Tea Brandon each added a pair for Kamehameha in a victory over Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Wailele Kapali, Kaimi Terada, Laikukamahina Wong, Ava Gurney, Kawena Neumann, Makamae Pascua Mitchell and Kaialea Tanner each scored once for Kamehameha.

Oliliu Wise scored for Kamehameha-Hawaii.

No. 1 Punahou 12, Roosevelt 6

Ava Aguilera scored four goals, and Kailoa Kerber, Synnove Robinson and Keilani Stewart each scored twice as the Buffanblu beat the Rough Riders.

Oli Cluney and Caylie Saiki each had one goal for Punahou.

Roosevelt’s Jochel Oba scored four goals, and Jacci Oba and Jayzlyn Tomisa each tallied one.