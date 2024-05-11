Letter: Learn when it’s right to turn right at red light

Drivers are losing sight of the purpose of turning right after stop. The primary purpose is to stop and let pedestrians cross, and to yield to cars with the green light. It appears to me that many drivers are now thinking they automatically have the right of way to turn right after stopping, if they stop at all.

I see this happening often as a driver and pedestrian. Police should begin to ticket drivers who disregard the law to ensure safety of pedestrians and to prevent road rage and auto accidents.

I also suggest the signs that state, “Turn right after stop,” be revised to specifically read, “Turn right after stopping for pedestrians and cars with green light.”

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter