Letter: Nuclear proliferation is still an existential threat

As the national election rapidly approaches, not much is said about the dangers facing the planet due to so many nuclear weapons on short notice for engagement.

Author Annie Jacobson has published a well-rounded book on the latest warning for the entire world on how close we are to extinguishing life on Earth. No one really knows how many nuclear weapons there currently are and who has control of them.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

