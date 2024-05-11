Letter: Take time to read about accurate timekeeping

Thank you, Professor Richard Brill, for your enlightening column on latitude and its importance to maritime navigation (“Latitude helps determine how we see sunrise, sunset,” Star-Advertiser, Facts of the Matter, Jan. 19). I would like to add that the chronometer that John Harrison first presented in 1730 — and for which was awarded a 20,000-pound prize (worth an estimated 4 million pounds today) — did not keep particularly accurate time. What was different with Harrison’s device was that the amount of error that it accumulated daily was known and fixed over a broad range of temperature and sea conditions. With that known error, it revolutionized maritime navigation.

A profound book on the subject for extra credit is “Longitude” by Dava Sobel, a delightful read about the many prior attempts and failures at solving the elusive problem of determining longitude.

Kevin Connelly

Kahala

