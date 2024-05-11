Hawaii island residents clash with Army over training ground
KELSEY WALLING / HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD
Jim Albertini spoke Tuesday to U.S. Army Garrison Commander Hawaii Col. Steve McGunegle, center, and Pohakuloa Training Area Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Tim L. Alvarado about his opposition to any lease renewal or land swap for PTA during a public meeting at ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo.
KELSEY WALLING / HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD
Protesters against lease renewal or land swap options for the U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area held signs and passed out literature Tuesday before a public meeting at ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo.