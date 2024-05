Scoreboard – May 11, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

TENNIS

Island Insurance/HHSAA State Championships, Day 3:, third place and championship matches at 8:30 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

Island Movers/HHSAA State Championships: Finals, field events start at 10 a.m.; running events start at 5 p.m. Meet at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth place, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Hilo, 12:30 p.m. Third place, Moanalua vs. Mililani, 3:30 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Matches at Blaisdell Arena. New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Fifth place, Waialua vs. Island School, 11 a.m. Third place, Konawaena vs. Molokai, 2 p.m. Final, Le Jardin vs. University, 5 p.m. Matches at Blaisdell Arena.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships: Fifth place, Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 4:15 p.m. Third place, ‘Iolani vs. Match 12 loser, 5:30 p.m. Championship, Kamehameha vs. Match 12 winner, 7:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium