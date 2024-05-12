Letter: Let community group manage Haiku Stairs

A section of the Haiku Stairs along the ridge of the Koolau Mountain Range on April 10.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I understand the removal of Haiku Stairs will cost $2.6 million. Who is paying for it? Property tax? Sales tax? Certainly it’s the taxpaying citizens of Oahu.

Why can’t we give the “Friends of Haiku Stairs” an opportunity to do what they say they can do — organize and operate this amazing and historic hike? I understand they even have obtained liability insurance for members should the city allow work on the stairs. If they fail, then proceed with the plan to tear it down.

Give them a chance; what have we got to lose?

Jan Nilsson

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter