Letter: U.S. does not value Palestinian lives

Palestinians in the West Bank have been subjugated under a brutal military occupation and, yes apartheid, for 57 years.

Why apartheid? Gaza has been under a full land, sea and air military blockade for nearly two decades. This in itself is an act of war.

The French Resistance were considered heroes, the Ukrainians resisting Russia are heroes, and the leaders of murderous Jewish terrorist gangs became prime ministers of Israel. President Joe Biden has given the green light to Israel for open season on Palestinian civilians. Listening to U.S. spokespeople stumble around, trying to justify this genocidal massacre, is incredible.

Clearly, Israeli and Ukrainian lives are far more valuable than Palestinian lives in the eyes of the Biden administration.

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

