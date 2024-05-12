Divisive accessory dwellings bill raises concerns about packed neighborhoods
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
In an attempt to address the state’s housing crisis, Senate Bill 3202 would allow more small homes to be built on a property in addition to a main home. Pictured above are homes on Puowaina Drive, looking toward Pauoa Valley.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Opponents of Senate Bill 3202 are concerned that the higher allowable density allowed in the legislation would change the nature and quality of neighborhoods in the state. Pictured is Whiting Street looking toward Pauoa Valley on Oahu.