Kokua Line: How long for viaduct roadwork?

Question: How long will the roadwork take on the viaduct? Will the ramp be closed?

Answer: Weather permitting, concrete repairs set to begin this week on the westbound Pearl City Viaduct should wrap up in June, at which point roadwork will switch to the eastbound direction, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday. Ramps are not scheduled to close.

The H-1 Freeway Improvements Project, from the Halawa Interchange to the H-1/H-2 Split, will conduct roadwork at night, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m., the DOT said. Work is set to begin on the Pearl City Viaduct, with three to four right lanes closed nightly on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B), the DOT said.

This week’s work schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

>> Tuesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

>> Friday, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

>> Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

All ramps are set to remain open.

No work is scheduled Sunday or Monday nights.

This project will “include repairs to the concrete on the Pearl City and Waimalu Viaducts. Crews will use sounding equipment to locate concrete areas needing repair. Following completion of the concrete work, HDOT will install a three-quarter-inch hybrid polymer concrete overlay on the entire length of the Pearl City and Waimalu Viaducts to prevent cracking and preserve the concrete deck. Lastly, a high-friction material will be applied to the roadway to provide additional grip and improve safety for motorists during adverse weather conditions,” the DOT said in a news release.

Q: Regarding vehicle safety checks (808ne.ws/kline57), does that apply to mopeds?

A: Yes, “annual safety inspection is required for all mopeds on Oahu,” according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Like cars and trucks, moped owners are reminded to renew their vehicle registration annually, which cannot be completed without a current safety inspection on file, according to the CSD website.

Q: Does the University of Hawaii at Manoa do anything for the students who didn’t finish in May, but will finish? My granddaughter couldn’t walk Saturday, being a few credits short.

A: Yes, UH also holds a midyear commencement exercise, which this year is scheduled for Dec. 21, according to the university’s website.

Condo insurance

So many readers have expressed concerns about the rising cost of condominium insurance, particularly master policies for whole buildings but also individual policies for their own units, that we’re highlighting an upcoming webinar on this topic that will bring together lawmakers, regulators and market participants to discuss what’s going on. On May 23 from noon to 1:15 p.m., the Hawaii Economic Association is scheduled to host the Zoom webinar “Understanding Hawaii’s Condo Insurance Market,” featuring Scott Saiki, speaker of Hawaii’s House of Representatives, Mike Onofrietti, a senior vice president at Island Insurance, and moderator Seth Colby, an HEA director who is tax research and planning officer for Hawaii’s Department of Taxation. Registration costs $5 for HEA members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, or for more information, go to hawaiieconomicassociation.com/ and follow the links. The webinar promises “to explore the changes in the condo insurance market, its potential impacts, and what can be done about it. Audience members will come away with a better understanding of insurance and the real estate market.”

Auwe

Regarding Oahu’s 3-cart disposal/recycling system (808ne.ws/kline55), whether a property address gets an extra green cart shouldn’t be decided solely on the size of the lot, it should be based on volume of waste — the same as with the gray carts. I’ve seen 10,000-square-foot lots that are practically all concrete, and generate very little green waste, while my 7,000-square-foot lot has mango, plumeria and autograph trees and I am constantly scrounging space in my neighbor’s green carts for the leaves, blossoms and other yard rubbish I rake up. If the city can audit the regular household trash in a gray cart before granting an extra cart, it should be able to do the same for the green cart too, by monitoring the amount of green waste. — A reader

Mahalo

I want to thank the nice person who turned in my FOB (car remote) at the Costco Iwilei on Thursday afternoon. I went back to my car after shopping and couldn’t open the tailgate of my SUV. I checked my pockets and my FOB was missing. I looked around the car and it was not to be found. I went back to the store and told the door checker, she told me to go to the Membership desk. The clerk called someone and she told me that they found the FOB. I would like to thank the staff of Costco for the kind and prompt attention they gave me. — Kenneth