No evidence of widespread lead exposure from Maui fires, health officials say

The state Department of Health says it found no evidence of widespread lead exposure among Maui wildfire survivors from the results of screenings over a three-month period.

DOH nurses conducted lead screenings at various community events between December and February in partnership with the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii.

Of particular concern was the health of survivors potentially exposed to toxic contaminants from the debris and ash left behind by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Based on the results, health officials determined that the confirmed lead detection rates ranged from only 0.9% to 2.2% in those screened.

“While the effects of the August 8 wildfires on the community have been devastating, it’s reassuring to know that people in the community are not showing elevated blood lead levels,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “On the basis of these results with lead as an indicator of exposure, we do not expect to find health impacts caused by toxins in the wildfire ash.”

Wildfire ash contains significant concentrations of lead, which is toxic to developing brains and of particular concern for pregnant women and children. Lead is also useful as an indicator for potential exposure to wildfire ash because it is eliminated slowly from the body, DOH said.

While an elevated blood lead level may or may not be due to wildfire ash exposure, due to other sources such as lead paint or some consumer products, normal or below-normal blood lead levels provide reassurance that significant exposure to ash has not occurred.

Health officials said a total of 557 West Maui residents were screened at 15 community events that included Kula and Lahaina community meetings as well as testing at Princess Nahi‘ena­‘ena Elementary School.

Participants offered a finger-stick blood sample, according to DOH, which was evaluated using Meri­dian Bioscience LeadCare II machines.

Based on federal guidelines, a blood lead level of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter or higher is of concern for children, while 5 deciliters or greater is concerning for adults.

If the test result indicated a lead level of 3.3 or greater, participants were encouraged to test again using a blood sample from a vein for greater accuracy.

Out of 557 residents initially screened, 27 had lead levels of at least 3.3 micrograms per deciliter. Of those 27 individuals, 20 followed up with a venous test.

Of those 20, 15 were determined to have a false positive. That left five who had confirmed lead detections, which ranged from 2.1 to 5 micrograms per deciliter.

In the aftermath of the fires, health officials had urged people to minimize their exposure by avoiding disruption of ash, and to wear a well-fitting N95 mask and proper personal protective equipment when visiting affected areas.

DOH data from wildfire ash samples collected in Lahaina showed elevated levels of arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt and copper.

“The very low prevalence of elevated lead, combined with the low blood levels of lead detected, provides a high level of reassurance that at a population level the Maui wildfires did not result in clinically significant exposure to contaminants in ash,” said DOH in a news release. “Based on these findings, screening the general population with potential wildfire ash exposure for toxins that were identified in the ash is not recommended.”

DOH said that the body will slowly eliminate lead if ongoing exposure is avoided. DOH recommends pregnant women and children who are at higher risk discuss lead screening with a health care provider.

