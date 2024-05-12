Hawaii track and field finishes third in Big West

The Rainbow Wahine track and field team finished third in the Big West Championships on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif., highlighted by four individual event titles.

Montserrat Montanes i Arbo earned Hawaii’s first gold medal of the day, defending her Big West title in the hammer throw with a toss of 189 feet, 5 inches. The 4×100 meter relay team of Kristin Cook, Amy Warrington, Alyssa Mae Antolin and Isabella Kneeshaw made history, winning Hawaii’s first ever conference title in the event with a school-record 45.03 seconds, over a half-second faster than the field. Kneeshaw added an individual gold, claiming the 400m title with a time of 54.01 seconds. Hawaii ended the day with a win in the 4x400m relay, with Warrington, Antolin, Sammie Gordon and Kneeshaw finishing in 3:39.47, just .37 seconds off the school record, to claim their second title in three years. Hawaii also became the first school since 2018 to sweep the relay events.

Hawaii ended the meet with five gold medals after Hallee Mohr won the discus event on Friday with a school-record throw of 191-1. The Rainbow Wahine finished with 102.5 points. Cal Poly was the team champion with 130.75 points, followed by UC Irvine with 120. The Rainbow Wahine will now await selections for the NCAA West Regional set for May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Hawaii drops season finale in softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team lost 2-1 to UC Davis on Saturday in Davis, Calif., ending its season in fourth place in the Big West.

After going scoreless through the first four innings, Hawaii (20-26, 13-12 Big West) got on the board first. After Ka‘ena Keliinoi reached and advanced to third on an error, Izabella Martinez brought her home with an RBI double to right-center. But UC Davis (21-29, 12-15) took advantage of two Hawaii errors in the bottom of the inning, with both runners scoring on an RBI triple to right by Leah Polson.

The loss marked the final UH game for nine seniors: Chloee Agueda, Mya’Liah Bethea, Malia Xiao Gin, Haley Johnson, Keliinoi, McKenna Kostyszyn, Dallas Millwood, Maya Nakamura and Piper Neri.