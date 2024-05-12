Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 12, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii BeatSports

Hawaii track and field finishes third in Big West

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Montserrat Montanes i Arbo and Hallee Mohr
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

Montserrat Montanes i Arbo and Hallee Mohr