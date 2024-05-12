Kamehameha ends Punahou’s 10-tournament streak of boys volleyball state championships
Punahou outside hitter Evan Porter rose for an attack.
Kamehameha middle blocker Kaupo Hoopai-Waikoloa goes to block an attack by Punahou outside hitter Cameron Porter.
Kamehameha opposite Kainoa Wade hugged Harryzen Soares after the Warriors beat Punahou on Saturday.
Kamehameha players rushed the court to celebrate after the final point.