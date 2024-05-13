Letter: Beware, beetle treatment bad for beneficial bugs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

People who are espousing the use of systemic insecticide to combat the coconut rhinoceros beetle should be aware such a tactic might cause a double disaster.

The beetle is a robust variety of insect which will very likely develop resistance to the insecticide and continue its decimation of palms. Pollenating insects, which we rely on for food crops, are far more fragile than the beetle and will very likely suffer most.

Just a few bees, returning from foraging, contaminated with systemic insecticide from treated palm flower sprays will be enough to sicken or completely collapse a colony.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter