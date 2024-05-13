Letter: Biden is pro-Israel, but even he has his limits

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In March, I wrote a letter urging President Biden to cease deliveries of block-busting bombs used to decimate Gaza neighborhoods and kill innocent civilians.

He had the authority under the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act to withhold foreign aid to Netanyahu, who was needlessly killing women and children, and preventing basic necessities from reaching starving and homeless civilians.

The President has finally exercised his authority and deserves credit for stopping the misuse of U.S. weapons for immoral and self-defeating purposes.

Biden is the most pro-Israel President in recent history, but he demonstrated that he won’t tolerate the radical, racist policies of the right-wing Netanyahu government that is leading the Mideast to endless conflict and hate.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

