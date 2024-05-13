Letter: Hawaii Democrats are fiscally irresponsible

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Former Gov. David Ige started this folderol about offering higher salaries to hire the best talent, which has been echoed three years later by Senate President Ron Kouchi.

I voted for Ige and I believed he would do something different. He was not brave at all, similar to our congressional delegation who would not dare do anything to upset the left-wing, socialist Democratic party. They put party over place.

As soon as Ige sided with Mayor Kirk Caldwell on the unquenchable, insatiable rail project, I did not trust him.

Hawaii has been played big time, but nobody on the left will admit it.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter