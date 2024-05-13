Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Letter: Short-term rental law is woefully short-sighted

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina Strong member Shannon Ii holds a sign during a news conference at the State Capitol in Honolulu on April 23.
