Letter: Short-term rental law is woefully short-sighted

Nobody can dispute the pain and suffering experienced by the people of Lahaina as a result of the disastrous wildfires. Thousands of residents were displaced and many are still seeking stable long-term housing.

To that end the governor recently signed legislation that transfers power to the counties allowing them to make their own decisions on the future of short-term rental units. This seems quite short sighted, if not illegal. Many units provide native Hawaiians income that allows them to remain in the islands.

If all of available units are converted to long-term rentals, who exactly will fill them? Will it be displaced Lahaina survivors who might lack funds to pay rent? How much will tourism suffer? What will be the effect on taxes? I believe there are more questions than answers in this well-meaning but ill-conceived legislation.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

