Off the news: Meeting to be held on invasive beetle

State and county lawmakers representing Kalihi- Kapalama are hosting a 6 p.m. Tuesday community meeting on the threats posed by the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), with a presentation by the O‘ahu Invasive Species Committee. The meeting will at Kapalama Elementary School.

Invasive, destructive CRBs bore into palm trees crowns, killing them or leaving them susceptible to disease. “It is up to all of us to stop the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles, and we must all learn how to identify, prevent and deal with them to protect Hawaii,” said state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim.