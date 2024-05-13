Off the news: Remember to renew your auto registration

For Oahu drivers, it’s never been easier to renew the annual auto registration, with those self-service kiosks showing up at more Safeway and Foodland stores.

Yet, the city notes, 40,457 vehicles have expired registrations — and 73% of them have expired tags that haven’t been registered in at least five years. Remember that late registrations carry a $16 penalty for passenger vehicles; $40 for commercial vehicles.

In addition to the aforementioned kiosks, registrations can also be renewed online. Or to save the processing fee, do it in person at a satellite city hall, or by mail.