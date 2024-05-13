Maui County homeowners could qualify for financial aid

Maui County homeowners negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or even displaced by the Maui wildfires may be eligible for financial assistance from the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund, which launched earlier this month.

The county selected Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to administer a federally funded program that aims to assist eligible homeowners with mortgage and other housing-expense assistance.

Eligible homeowners must have incomes at or below 150% of the area median income and must have experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, which is a 10% reduction in household income or 10% increase in household expenses related only to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other eligibility requirements apply.

The initial $7 million in funding for the program is expected to assist 117 to 280 homeowners. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $60,000 in financial assistance, which is primarily for mortgage loans but can be for other housing expenses.

“Our community has withstood numerous waves of adversity over the past few years, and as our community recovers from these crises, we stand together to support our people with the help of experienced partners like Catholic Charities Hawai‘i,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a news release. “Although we experienced some operational delays, I have pledged my unwavering commitment to providing aid to our homeowners who desperately need financial assistance.”

Maui County homeowners can visit the program’s website — 808ne.ws/3WySQqj — for more information.

A pre-screen questionnaire is available on the web page to help determine whether a homeowner meets program eligibility requirements, and the application process could take up to three to four months.

Questions also can be directed to Catholic Charities Hawai‘i by email at mauihaf help@catholiccharities hawaii.org or by phone at 808-873-4673, option 1, then option 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including weekends.