SHOT PUT

Lautaimi Manuma

Campbell senior

52 feet, 3 inches

“It’s only my second year of track. I’m surprised with the results I’ve been getting. I’m thankful to all my coaches for helping me out. Beginning of the season, the results were horrible to be honest. But as the tracks meets went on I saw the improvements, all the hard work I put in with my coaches. And now, state champ shot put.”

LONG JUMP

Josiah Fetui

Saint Louis senior

22 feet, 3.25 inches

“The first thing on my mind was the board. The board from the long jump was different from the one that I’ve always practiced on and jumped on at meets. I had to adjust my mark, how far back I was coming from. I had to trust my coach a lot. Just a lot of trust there.”

POLE VAULT

Shelbey Cabais-Fernandez

Waiakea senior

14 feet, 10 inches

“It’s a big relief (finishing senior year as a state champion). These three years have been a lot of hard work, just training hard day in and day out. It’s a good ending to my senior season. I had a lot of fun.”

DISCUS

Tnias Tavale

Campbell senior

158 feet, 2 inches

“I’m feeling great. I put a lot of work in throwing the disc, I’m just happy with the outcome. Every throw feels like the best throw to me. I try to put my best into every throw. But I could tell that was a nice throw (Tavales set a PR with his winning throw).”

TRIPLE JUMP

Josiah Fetui

Saint Louis senior

43 feet, 11 inches

“Last year, I qualified in both jumps. Unfortunately I got hurt at the state finals last year. It was really heartbreaking to go down like that. Coming back this year, I’ve been lifting a lot, getting stronger, working on my mobility. It feels good to see that work pay off.”

HIGH JUMP

Matis Aguilar

Roosevelt, Senior

6 feet, 4 inches

“I’m feeling great. I’ve worked four years for this, I feel like the hard work really paid off. I’m really proud of myself. It means everything. This is what I worked for. It’s surreal.”

110-METER HURDLES

Timothy Wallace

Mililani junior

14.36

“Everything was a blur. I wasn’t worried about everyone else. I was just worried about my own performance and trying to pull away. I’m super happy I got to perform well in front of all my family, all my friends and classmates, and all my teachers.”

100 METERS

Jalen Keller

Kalaheo senior

10.91

“It feels pretty good. I worked my butt off to get here this entire year, so it feels great. My lean really helped out a lot (Keller won by .01 seconds). If I didn’t lean I don’t think I would have got it. All the hard work with the lean training paid off.”

1,500

Yuta Cole

Kalani senior

3:55.19; state-meet record

“Coming in as a previous state champion, I knew I had to do it again or I wouldn’t be satisfied with myself. It feels good to accomplish what I knew I could do.”

400

Sean Connell

Kaiser junior

48.28

“It feels amazing. I’ve been training since December. I feel like all of my work has paid off. I’m excited to go into the summer and hopefully continue to better my times for next season.”

300 hurdles

Diamond Hanohano-Pastushin

Campbell senior

39.12

“The feeling is unreal. It’s surreal. I knew that I was competing with the best in the state. So I had to keep myself right mentally. I knew I had to have a great start. These boys are all hard workers like me.”

800

Keon Preusser

‘Iolani junior

1:52.69

“I’m glad that I have all these people supporting me. My family came out, my coaches support me day in and day out in practice. Just everybody; teammates, even people from other schools supporting me on my journey, it’s nice.”

200

Jalen Keller

Kalaheo senior

22.17

“My goal coming in here was to win the 100m and 200m dash. I was able to accomplish that, so it feels pretty good.”

3,000

Yuta Cole

Kalani senior

8:59.17

“All my training I’ve done this year has led up to this moment. It feels good to be able to execute. I just kept telling myself during the race, this is it. This is my last high school race. I had to give it my all, and I felt I was able to do that.”

4×800 relay

Mililani, 8:05.28

Running order: Joshua Sapsis, William Howard, Josh McLellan, Robbey Navarro

“I’m grateful to be with these guys, working hard. This is what track is all about, having fun. Everything worked out in the end. It’s been a while since they held the state championship at Mililani. It’s been a blessing.” — Robbey Navarro

4×100 relay

Saint Louis, 42.30

Running order: Braeden Hanalei Heresa, Amar Brooks, Sytyn Laconia, Jahren Altura

“All of us had a lot of confidence coming into the race. We knew we were the best. This is (Saint Louis’) fourth year in a row winning the 4×100, so we were all confident. We held it down for Saint Louis.” — Jahren Altura

4×400 relay

Punahou, 3:23.87

Running order: Noa Wong, Davis Ott, Christopher Baldemor, Max Even

“It’s something that took a lot of hard work and dedication from all of us. It’s something that we’ve put all of our years of track into, and all of our hours of training. It feels so great knowing that we worked so hard to be where we are.” — Max Even