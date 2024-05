SHOT PUT

Kiera Sam Fong

Maui sophomore

42 feet, 7.50 inches

“It was kinda like, I already got one medal, so whatever happens happens. I wasn’t as stressed about the event and I was able to come out and do what I had to do.”

LONG JUMP

Kelsey Carvill

Le Jardin senior

17 feet, 8 inches

“I’m in shock. I’m just so grateful for all my coaches and everyone that supported me. It’s a good way to end my senior year. The fact that these were my last few jumps in high school really got me through it.”

POLE VAULT

Analissa Paresa

Waiakea senior

12 feet

“It feels very rewarding. All the hard work and dedication really pulled through. It’s nice to finish my senior year with a state championship.”

DISCUS

Kiera Sam fong

Maui sophomore

136 feet, 8 inches

“It was surreal, like did that really happen? Now that a day has passed, it’s finally hitting me that it really happened.”

TRIPLE JUMP

Kendall Henningsen

Radford sophomore

38 feet, 8.50 inches

“It’s kinda surreal. I’m really grateful that I got the opportunity to be here. I want to keep doing this in college, so this is a big deal to me.”

HIGH JUMP

Charli Kennedy

Le Jardin Academy junior

5 feet, 8 inches;

State-meet record

“It means a lot (to break my own meet record). I was really stressed this entire week leading up to the final. But I perform well under pressure, and I put a lot of trust in myself and my coach that I was gonna do well. It feels great (being a state champion again).”

100-METER HURDLES

Nala Stojadinovic

Punahou senior

14.69

“It was such a tough race, but I’m so happy to have experienced it with her (Destiny Look). We both pushed hard. It was a fun lean. I’m really excited. I’m just so excited to have people who push me this far (Nala won by .007 seconds.).”

100 METERS

Amelia Stebe

Radford senior

12.36

“I’m really excited. This is something that I’ve been working towards since my sophomore year when I started sprinting. If there’s something I can say to people, it’s to keep working hard. Keep progressing and pushing yourself because you don’t know how things will turn out. Just keep going.”

1,500

Isabella Grossman

Seabury Hall freshman

4:54.72

“I owe it all to my coaches and my sister, who set the goal for me to reach. I’ve been working hard all season, I did offseason training, I did cross country. I’ve worked hard for this.”

400

Mia Shepard

‘Iolani senior

56.36

“I won the 400m dash last year, so I came in feeling pretty confident. Throughout the season I didn’t really run as well as I wanted, so coming here to the states and hitting a new PR means so much to me.”

300 HURDLES

Destiny Look

Mid-Pacific sophomore

44.08

“It’s amazing. It definitely means a lot to me (winning by a big margin), being a competitive athlete and all.”

800

Kekaihulali Halpern

Hilo junior

2:16.02

“It’s been a really long season. I’m super proud of myself for making it here again. I remember last year, it was my first time finishing first at states. I was running with such amazing girls, and it was more of the same this year. I’m so happy I got to run with them again.”

200

Mia Shepard

‘Iolani senior

25.33

“Last year in the 200m dash, we were all within .01 seconds from each other. Losing by .01 seconds last year was hard for me. To come back and win it this year means a lot to me.”

3,000

Ashlyn Jacobsen

Campbell sophomore

10:39.01

“I’m glad. I’m proud and I’m happy. I wanted to win a state title. I was a little disappointed after the 1,500 despite running my best. I just wanted it in this 3k.”

4×800 RELAY

Seabury Hall, 9:51.38

Running order: Kailana Hagen, Isabella Grossman, Layne Millen, Freya Carlsen

“We had one goal coming into this race. We didn’t know what to expect, this is the first time this event has been held in the state. Our one goal was to dig deep and leave it all out there on the track. That’s what we did. I’m really grateful to have such an amazing team.” — Layne Millen

4X100 RELAY

Punahou, 49.35

Running order: Haley-Scott Recarte, Kelsey Ann Sato, Meigan Li, Emily Sparks

“We actually haven’t been practicing with the same team a lot. We would switch it up sometimes. It’s a testament to our bond as teammates and the hard work we’ve been putting in that we were able to come out here tonight and do it exactly like how we’ve practiced.” — Kelsey Ann Sato

4X400 RELAY

Konawaena, 4:01.80

Running order: Jazmin Fillmore, Rustee Meyers, Dasha Kala, Violet Schaut

It feels amazing to be state champs. No matter how much failures you go through, you always push through and do your best.” — Konawaena relay runners