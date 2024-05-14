Letter: Cameras will conserve vital police resources

Honolulu police officers assist a group whose vehicle was broken into at Sandy Beach Park on May 7.

Swipe or click to see more

I read the article, “Scenic Surveillance,” about the Honolulu Police Department’s consideration of video monitoring at popular scenic sites in East Oahu (Star-Advertiser, May 8). I support HPD 1,000% and I’m sure other law-abiding local residents agree with me.

We just saw previous news about a short-staffed 911 emergency system. Well, if we had HPD surveillance cameras everywhere that has a rash of break-ins, and everyone knew they were being watched, it would reduce crime. That would reduce 911 calls for HPD officers whose valuable time might be better used elsewhere.

I am hoping this gets the attention of government officials. To me it’s plain as day.

Kathy Myers

Sunset Beach

