Letter: Rail money better spent on city improvements

Have you taken the rail lately? I’m sure the answer is no. It’s been a waste of money from the start and will never generate enough revenue to sustain itself. This means taxpayers will continue to dump their money into it until it is obsolete, and then pay for the deconstruction.

In the meantime, our streets are full of holes, and prices for food and housing continue to rise. The sides of our streets and highways are overgrown, and the opala is accumulating. The problem of homelessness is increasing. Crimes are becoming more violent and senseless.

So, what do our top city officials plan to do? Give themselves a raise. Wake up, Hawaii.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

