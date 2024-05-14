Off the news: Ewa wastewater treatment plant online

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
5:20 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Although the rebuilt facility was commissioned in January, the city on Friday officially announced the completion of an upgrade to the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ewa, a federally ordered project costing a whopping $536 million.
The improvements, enabling full secondary treatment, mean that the water released is nonpotable but recyclable for landscaping and other purposes. The city now turns the page on a longstanding environmental failing at a plant that discharged effluent endangering health. Next chapter: similar upgrades at the Sand Island plant, due by 2035.