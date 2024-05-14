Off the news: Ewa wastewater treatment plant online

Although the rebuilt facility was commissioned in January, the city on Friday officially announced the completion of an upgrade to the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ewa, a federally ordered project costing a whopping $536 million.

The improvements, enabling full secondary treatment, mean that the water released is nonpotable but recyclable for landscaping and other purposes. The city now turns the page on a longstanding environmental failing at a plant that discharged effluent endangering health. Next chapter: similar upgrades at the Sand Island plant, due by 2035.