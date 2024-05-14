A spectacular salmon dish

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell shares this spectacular recipe he learned from his sister-in-law, Lynn Tanoue. It combines all the flavors you want with mild salmon such as bacon, onions, capers and oranges. Yes, all those flavors in one easy dish that is baked in the oven. The Manoa resident starts with the freshest salmon fillets you can find, adding olive oil and salt, partially cooked bacon, onions, salty capers and fresh oranges slices.

It’s pretty enough to serve to special guests. By adding steamed rice and green salad, you have a complete meal.

Kirk’s Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

• 2 3/4 pound fresh salmon fillets

• 1/4 cup olive oil, divided

• 6 ounces bacon, cut in half

• 2 onions, sliced in rounds

• 2 tablespoons Hawaiian salt

• 1 ounce capers

• 2 oranges, peeled and cut into 3/8-inch rounds

Directions:

Wash salmon and pat dry with paper towels.

Cover a baking pan with foil. Pour 2 tablespoons oil on pan and spread evenly. Place salmon skin side down.

In a skillet, cook the cut bacon over medium-high heat until fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Remove bacon from skillet and drain all but 2 tablespoons of bacon fat.

Cut onions into 3/8-inch rounds and saute until limp, about 5 minutes. Pour remaining olive oil over salmon and sprinkle salt. Place onions, bacon, capers and oranges on salmon.

Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and test salmon. Cook until texture is how you like it, which could be up to 10 minutes longer. Remove from oven and serve hot.

Makes about 6 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.