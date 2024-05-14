A versatile pasta

The base of this dish is a luscious sauce that can accompany a pasta of your choice. It is reminiscent of Thai cuisine, with kaffir lime leaf infused into a coconut sauce.



It is quite versatile. Serve it with sauteed vegetable of your choosing — asparagus, mushroom, broccoli, eggplant … the sky is the limit.

But don’t forget the kaffir lime leaves, which can be found at many supermarkets or online. They keep in the refrigerator for at least two weeks.

Pasta with Broccoli in Coconut Sauce

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces farfalle (bow-tie pasta)

• 1 tablespoon avocado oil

• 2 cups broccoli florets

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

• 2 tablespoons chopped Thai basil

Sauce ingredients:

• 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

• 3 tablespoons almond butter

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1-inch piece ginger, minced

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

• 1/2 lime, juiced

• 5 kaffir lime leaves

Directions:

Cook pasta as directed on package. Set aside.

Heat oil in a pan on high. Add broccoli, stirring constantly. Cook about 2 minutes. Add garlic. Cook 30 seconds. Add water. Continue to cook and stir 2 more minutes. Add soy sauce. Mix well for 1 minute; remove from heat.

Combine sauce ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil over medium heat.

Toss pasta in sauce. Top with broccoli, cilantro and basil.

Serves 4.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving: 560 calories, 33 g fat, 20 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 57 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 15 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.