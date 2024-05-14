It’s a ‘bun’-derful life

Swipe or click to see more

May, National Hamburger Month, pays homage to the all-American staple. While nothing beats a classic burger, there are many gourmet options across Oahu, ranging from brunch-style burgers to loaded seafood options.

Farmhouse Café

Farmhouse Café (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 107) offers gourmet European brunch fare in a cozy ambiance. Its brunch menu ranges from breakfast sandwiches and omelets to sweet crepes.

The gourmet burger is a customer favorite. It boasts an 8-ounce 100% natural American wagyu patty topped with onion date jam, blue cheese and demi-glace. It’s served with crispy potato mille-feuille.

Call 808-888-2055 or visit farmhousecafe20.com.

Fat Cheeks Hawaii

Fat Cheeks Hawaii (1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. B2115) is known for seafood-centric dishes like its lobster BLT, truffle bacon lobster roll and buttered lobster roll.

The biz’s lobster cheeseburger and fries is a signature dish. The cheeseburger is topped with buttered lobster, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, and completed with Fat Cheeks’ housemade mayo dressing in a hamburger bun.

Call 808-773-4129 or visit fatcheekshawaii.com.

Hamada General Store

Hamada General Store (885 Queen St. Unit C) is popular for its local comfort food, ranging from its rib-eye moco and katsu curry plates to its tonkatsu sandwich.

Keep an eye out for featured daily specials like the surf and turf burger. This massive offering features a smashburger patty topped with blue crab salad, poached shrimp, Swiss, roasted garlic aioli, butter lettuce and a tomato on brioche buns.

Call 808-379-1992 or go online to hamadageneralstore.com.

Island Vintage Wine Bar

Island Vintage Wine Bar (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) might be known for its extensive variety of wines, but the Waikiki eatery has a huge food menu. Its wagyu burger and wagyu mushroom burger are among the most popular dishes. The wagyu burger includes cheddar, wasabi aioli, tomato, lettuce and grilled onions on a brioche bun. Meanwhile, the wagyu-mushroom burger includes jalapeños, tomato and lettuce on a brioche bun. Both burgers come with double patties, resulting in a hefty meal.

Call 808-799-9463 or check it out online at islandvintagewinebar.com.

Jolene’s Hawaii

Rolls, melts and burgers are all the rage at Jolene’s Hawaii (various locations). All burgers are made with the business’s house-baked brioche buns, which are buttered and toasted.

If you’re craving something meaty, go with the Papa Smokes Burger, which comprises two hamburger patties, a slice of 18-hour smoked brisket, and house barbecue and creamy sauces. Or, opt for the Buttah Burger, which includes pickled daikon and carrots, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, and house creamy sauce. Choose from three sizes: junior (one patty), classic (two patties) or Big Boi (three patties).

Visit joleneshawaii.com.

Seven Brothers Burgers

Seven Brothers Burgers (various locations) is known for its made-to-order burgers, all of which come with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and house sauce.

Popular orders include the Paniolo — which includes a grilled pineapple, bacon, melted American cheese and giant, crispy, homemade onion rings all covered in barbecue and house sauces — and the Shem burger. The latter comprises fresh homemade guacamole, melted American cheese, house sauce and two crispy bacon strips.

Visit sevenbrothersburgers.com.

The HALL by Beer Lab HI

Located in Pearlridge Center, The HALL by Beer Lab HI (98-1005 Moanalua Road) recently revamped its breakfast and lunch menus.

During lunch, diners can enjoy a variety of dishes like loaded tater tots, fish tacos and assorted flatbreads. The HALL Burger — a 1/2-pound patty made from Kauai-raised beef topped with provolone, organic greens, caramelized onions and housemade aioli on a toasted bun — is a customer favorite. The burger comes with a choice of chips or fries.

Visit beerlabhi.com.

W & M Bar-B-Q Burger

W & M Bar-B-Q Burger (3104 Waialae Ave.) is one of the oldest burger shops in Honolulu. It’s been open for more than 70 years and is known for its flame-broiled patties. The current menu is almost the same as it was in the 1960s.

Popular orders include the Royal hamburger (lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese), Hal Special (Royal hamburger with layers of barbecue steak) and sides like french fries and crab-flavored salad.

Call 808-734-3350 or visit wmburger.com.