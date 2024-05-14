Nourishing family ties

Today, May 15, marks International Day of Families. It was established by the United Nations in 1993 and celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about the issues impacting families and to enhance understanding of the social, economic and demographic factors that affect them. Integral to this observance is the intricate bond between family and food that shapes our culinary identities.

So, what happens when a member of the family decides to alter their diet, perhaps by embracing veganism? Suddenly, it can feel like a disruption to the familiar rhythm, as if someone has let the team down because cherished food traditions may no longer align.

Yet, this shift prompts a deeper reflection. Do certain food customs hold us back from making healthier choices? Are we bound by the past, unable to evolve our relationship with food? It’s crucial to stay true to oneself, even if it means challenging ingrained beliefs about food. This includes questioning the passé wisdom of starting the day with sugar-loaded cereal and cow’s milk, especially since the experts now estimate that about 68% of the world’s population is lactose intolerant. Another example is the rule that dessert is only rewarded if you finish all the veggies on your plate, which can lead to overeating and obesity.

I believe embracing change doesn’t mean abandoning tradition; it’s about honoring the past while respecting our own evolution with food.

Transitioning to new dietary habits requires understanding and support from family or your chosen ohana. While initial adjustments may be challenging, leading by example, and re-creating healthier versions of family favorites can help bridge the gap.

Ultimately, embracing both the richness of traditional food culture and the flexibility to adapt outdated traditions ensures that family meals remain a cherished cornerstone of connection and nourishment for generations to come, inspiring creativity and inclusion.

Initiate a fun monthly tradition by gathering everyone for a communal meal that caters to all tastes, featuring interactive events like a temakizushi night during which you can prepare a variety of fillings and enjoy the thrill of rolling your own sushi cone. Try this colorful recipe for rice and get ready to taste the rainbow in each and every bite!

Rainbow Sushi Rice

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups (300 g) uncooked Japanese short-grain white rice

• 1 1/2 cups (360 ml) water

• 2 square inches dried kombu

Ingredients for sushi vinegar:

• 1/4 cup (60 ml) rice vinegar

• 2 tablespoons pink dragonfruit powder or green aonori(or 2 teaspoons turmeric for yellow rice)

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Soak the rice, water and dried kombu for 30 minutes, then cook in a rice cooker. Whisk sushi vinegar ingredients in a bowl until the sugar dissolves, and drizzle evenly over the hot, cooked rice. Mix the rice in a slicing motion to separate the chunks of rice and coat each grain with the vinegar. Fan the rice until cooled to room temperature (this makes the rice shine). Cover the rice with a damp cloth for up to 3 hours at room temperature. Enjoy with nori and desired fillings.

Serves 4-6.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.