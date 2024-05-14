The happiest hour

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
May 14, 2024
Happy hour is the perfect time to score discounts on select dishes and drinks. If you’re looking for a good deal around town, check out these options:
Merriman’s Honolulu
The happy hour at Merriman’s Honolulu is from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. Start with the signature Merriman’s mai tai ($9) or farm-to-table cocktail ($9).
Popular dishes include Parmesan truffle fries ($6), organic taro hummus with Molokai sweet potato chips ($9), Pacific shrimp and chips ($13), and fresh fish and chips ($9). The latter features a tempura-battered catch of the day with rosemary sea salt fries, malt vinegar aioli and a lemon slice.
Merriman’s Honolulu
1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170, Honolulu
808-215-0022
Merrimanshawaii.com
Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu
Herringbone Waikiki
Herringbone Waikiki’s happy hour is daily from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close in the bar and lounge.
Enjoy discounted dishes like furikake fries ($6), oysters on the half shell ($3 each), Brussels sprouts ($8), ahi tacos ($7), washugyu beef hot stone ($15), gochujang octopus ($8) and hamachi crudo ($8). Diners can also enjoy discounts on select wines by the glass ($9-$19), beers ($7-$8) and cocktails ($11).
Herringbone Waikiki
International Market Place
2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 3, Honolulu
808-210-2656
Instagram: @herringbonewaikiki
TORO
TORO just launched a new happy hour that’s available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Enjoy a variety of specialty cocktails ($10-$14), mocktails ($8), wines by the glass ($10) and beers/seltzers ($3-$9).
Highlights from the food menu include crispy potato skewer ($6), smashburger slider ($6), spicy ahi on crispy rice ($8), sashimi of the day ($18) and wagyu sandwiches ($25).
Happy hour seating is available on a first come, first served basis (no reservations accepted).
TORO
1130 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu
808-583-2492
Torohonolulu.com
Instagram: @toro.honolulu
TangÖ Contemporary Café
Tangö Contemporary Café’s happy hour is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Enjoy discounts on beers ($4), select wines by the glass ($6) and cocktails ($8).
The happy hour food menu includes spicy ahi (market price); fried Brussels sprouts ($7); crabcakes ($12); a charcuterie board with chef’s choice of two meats and two cheeses, pickled vegetables, walnuts and lavosh; and a smashed burger with barbecue french fries (single $10, double $16). The burger comes with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
Tango Contemporary Café
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120, Honolulu
808-593-7288
Tangocafehawaii.com
Instagram: @tangocafehonolulu