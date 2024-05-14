The happiest hour

Swipe or click to see more

Happy hour is the perfect time to score discounts on select dishes and drinks. If you’re looking for a good deal around town, check out these options:

Merriman’s Honolulu

The happy hour at Merriman’s Honolulu is from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. Start with the signature Merriman’s mai tai ($9) or farm-to-table cocktail ($9).

Popular dishes include Parmesan truffle fries ($6), organic taro hummus with Molokai sweet potato chips ($9), Pacific shrimp and chips ($13), and fresh fish and chips ($9). The latter features a tempura-battered catch of the day with rosemary sea salt fries, malt vinegar aioli and a lemon slice.

Merriman’s Honolulu

1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170, Honolulu

808-215-0022

Merrimanshawaii.com

Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu

Herringbone Waikiki

Herringbone Waikiki’s happy hour is daily from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close in the bar and lounge.

Enjoy discounted dishes like furikake fries ($6), oysters on the half shell ($3 each), Brussels sprouts ($8), ahi tacos ($7), washugyu beef hot stone ($15), gochujang octopus ($8) and hamachi crudo ($8). Diners can also enjoy discounts on select wines by the glass ($9-$19), beers ($7-$8) and cocktails ($11).

Herringbone Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 3, Honolulu

808-210-2656

Instagram: @herringbonewaikiki

TORO

TORO just launched a new happy hour that’s available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Enjoy a variety of specialty cocktails ($10-$14), mocktails ($8), wines by the glass ($10) and beers/seltzers ($3-$9).

Highlights from the food menu include crispy potato skewer ($6), smashburger slider ($6), spicy ahi on crispy rice ($8), sashimi of the day ($18) and wagyu sandwiches ($25).

Happy hour seating is available on a first come, first served basis (no reservations accepted).

TORO

1130 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu

808-583-2492

Torohonolulu.com

Instagram: @toro.honolulu

TangÖ Contemporary Café

Tangö Contemporary Café’s happy hour is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Enjoy discounts on beers ($4), select wines by the glass ($6) and cocktails ($8).

The happy hour food menu includes spicy ahi (market price); fried Brussels sprouts ($7); crabcakes ($12); a charcuterie board with chef’s choice of two meats and two cheeses, pickled vegetables, walnuts and lavosh; and a smashed burger with barbecue french fries (single $10, double $16). The burger comes with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Tango Contemporary Café

1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120, Honolulu

808-593-7288

Tangocafehawaii.com

Instagram: @tangocafehonolulu