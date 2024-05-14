Tuifao earns softball all-region honors

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Chaminade designated player Larchelle Tuifao on Monday was named to the NCAA Division 2 Softball Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region second team for the second consecutive season.

Tuifao, a Kapolei graduate, ranked in the top four of the PacWest with a .358 batting average, .434 on-base percentage and .594 slugging percentage. The junior’s 1.028 OPS was 10th among all batters in the Division II West Region.

Tuifao led the Silverswords with 21 RBIs, 11 doubles and four home runs. She also had a team-best 12-game hitting streak.