Kamehameha heads into states No. 1

The defending champions look the part, no question.

Kamehameha enters the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Championships as the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors collected seven of nine first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Kamehameha has been No. 1 in all 10 weeks of the poll.

Saint Louis, the ILH runner-up, is No. 2 following a 4-0 loss to Kamehameha for the ILH title. Maui, Hilo and Kailua round out the first five.

Saint Louis meets Roosevelt today at 7 p.m. in the opening round. Kamehameha has a bye and will face the Aiea-Pearl City winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Second-seeded Maui has a bye and will battle the Waiakea-‘Iolani winner on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Hilo, the fourth seed, plays the Baldwin-Moanalua winner on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

OIA champion Kailua plays the Saint Louis-Roosevelt winner on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Division II bracket begins on Wednesday. Top seed Waianae plays Konawaena at 10 a.m. in the first game of a doubleheader at Pearl City. The second game pairs fourth-seeded Molokai and Damien at 2 p.m.

At Radford, second seed Kauai battles Kahuku at noon, followed by third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii and Radford at 3 p.m.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

May 13, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (7) (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 5-0 playoffs) 87 1

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis, 4-0

> next: vs. Aiea-Pearl City winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2. Saint Louis (10-4 ILH, 2-0 tiebreaker, 1-2 playoffs) 73 2

> lost to No.1 Kamehameha, 4-0

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

3. Maui (1) (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs) 71 3

> bye

> next: vs. Waiakea-‘Iolani winner, Wednesday, 1 p.m.

4. Hilo (1) (10-0 BIIF, 4-1 playoffs) 64 4

> def. No. 8 Waiakea, 8-3

> next: vs. Baldwin-Moanalua winner, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

5. Kailua (10-2 OIA, 3-0 playoffs) 53 6

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis-Roosevelt winner, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

6. Baldwin (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs) 46 5

> bye

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, 10 a.m.

7. ‘Iolani (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 2-2 playoffs) 41 7

> bye

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, 1 p.m.

8. Waiakea (8-2 BIIF, 4-2 playoffs) 18 8-t

> lost to No. 4 Hilo, 8-3

> def. Kalani, 2-1

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 1 p.m.

9. Aiea (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 17 8-t

> bye

> next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (10-4 ILH, 0-2 tiebreakers, 1-2 playoffs) 14 10