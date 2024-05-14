Longtime friends Sean Yamaguchi and Tanner Chun bring balance to Saint Louis
Saint Louis baseball seniors Sean Yamaguchi, top and far left, and Tanner Chun have grown to become leaders for the Crusaders. Before that, they were teammates on the Honolulu Little League team that won the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., in 2018. They were celebrated upon their return on Aug. 27, 2018.
World Little League Champion Honolulu Little League player Tanner Chun upon the team’s arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Monday, August 27, 2018.
World Little League Champion Honolulu Little League player Sean Yamaguchi upon the team’s arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Monday, August 27, 2018.
Long-time teammates Sean Yamaguchi, left, and Tanner Chun posed in front of a “Brotherhood” sign at Saint Louis on Monday.