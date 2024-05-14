States will answer many questions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

So many mysteries unfold today and tomorrow at the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships.

Is power-hitting Kealakehe, unbeaten in the BIIF, truly underrated? The Waveriders are seeded fourth in the state tourney and will play the Maryknoll-Campbell winner on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Which Kapolei squad will arrive at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium? The 6-6 team from the OIA West regular season, or the scorching-hot playoff squad that was one win away from an OIA title?

There are other question marks that leave the Division I bracket largely unsolved. Top-seeded Mililani has a first-round bye and will play the Maui-Kalani winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ILH champion Kamehameha is seeded second and awaits the Waiakea-Leilehua winner. MIL champion Baldwin is seeded third and will meet the Kapolei-Waianae winner on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Kapaa is the top seed in the Division II bracket. The Warriors will play the Kohala-Kalaheo winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Over the weekend, Kohala and Kamehameha-Hawaii endured inclement weather in the BIIF playoffs, sloshing through a swamped diamond ankle-deep in rainwater.

Pac-Five, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Aiea round out the top four seeds. D-II games are at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium today and Wednesday. D-II semifinals move to Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

Momentum has swelled on the hill at Kapalama, where the Kamehameha Warriors brought home state championship trophies for girls water polo and boys volleyball over the weekend. The baseball team is seeded first in that tourney.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

May 13, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA reg. season, 3-0 playoffs) 78 1

> bye

> next: vs. Maui-Kalani winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (1) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 1-2 playoffs) 72 3

> def. No. 2 Maryknoll, 17-7 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Waiakea-Leilehua winner, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (9-3 ILH reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker, 2-2 playoffs) 65 2

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha, 17-7 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday 7 p.m.

4. Leilehua (9-3 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 45 5

> bye

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

5. Baldwin (12-0 MIL, 2-0 playoffs) 43 7

> bye

> next: vs. Kapolei-Waianae winner, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

6. Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 5-2 playoffs) 41 4

7. Campbell (10-2 OIA reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 37 6

> bye

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

8. Kapolei (6-6 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 31 8

> bye

> next: vs. Waianae, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

9. Kalani (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 13 9

> bye

> next: vs. Maui, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

10. Kapaa (12-0 KIF) 9 10

> bye

> next: vs. Kohala-Kalaheo winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.