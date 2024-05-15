Maui native crowned Miss USA after 2023 winner resigns

Kihei native Savannah Gankiewicz was crowned Miss USA 2023 at a special coronation ceremony this afternoon at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Gankiewicz, who works as a model and entrepreneur, and leads female empowerment nonprofit What Makes You Feel Beautiful, will hold the title until early August — the remainder of the Miss USA 2023 term.

“I am incredibly grateful to be standing here today in my home state of Hawaii and accepting this presitigous title. This moment means so much to me and being surrounded by my loved ones and community has truly fueled me and my motivation to embrace this new chapter,” Gankiewicz said at the ceremony. “I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart.”

As the first runner-up in the Miss USA 2023 competition, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt on Friday, after Voigt resigned due to mental health struggles on May 6.

Two days after Voigt’s resignation, former Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also resigned from her title as she found that “(her) personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” according to her post on social media.

The back-to-back resignations have shed light on the Miss Universe Organization, which owns both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. A successor for the Miss Teen USA 2023 title has not yet been determined.

“In my experience, Miss USA has been amazing to me. They treated me with kindness, they’ve always supported everything,” Gankiewicz told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Everyone has their own unique experiences.”