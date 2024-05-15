Letter: Biden’s Title IX change will kill women’s sports

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The late Hawaii U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink, a lead author of Title IX legislation that enabled women to have equal opportunities as men in schools across the country, must be rolling in her grave now that President Joe Biden has expanded those protections to include gender identity.

Allowing biological boys/men to compete against biological girls/women is absolutely insane. Fathers, you need to stand up for your daughters, or women’s athletics will cease to exist. Where are the feminists?

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

