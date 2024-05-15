Letter: Dependence on tourism contributing to exodus

A tourist-based economy cannot sustain a state with the highest cost of living in the country. In 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis ranked Hawaii 26th in the country in terms of per capita personal income at $65,151. We need fewer tourists and more higherpaying jobs, or thousands will continue to leave Hawaii, taking their tax dollars with them.

For years, Hawaii has been ranked as one of the worst places to do business in the country. The latest CNBC ranking of America’s Top Places for Business in 2023 ranked Hawaii at No. 47. Why do we need a Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism that generates such horrible results? Create an Office of Economic Diversification whose goal would be to create higher-paying jobs, reduce our dependency on tourism and improve our business climate.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

